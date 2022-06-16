Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price at C$24.58

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.30 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$16.60 and a 12-month high of C$24.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

