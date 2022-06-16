Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Price Target at $264.00

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in STERIS by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $202.28 on Monday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $197.54 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day moving average of $231.23.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.