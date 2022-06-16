BSN Capital Partners Ltd Invests $117.77 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,769,000. Alphabet accounts for about 7.5% of BSN Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,353.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,627.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.