BSN Capital Partners Ltd Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,637,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.1% of BSN Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.36 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on META. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

