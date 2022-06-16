BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.57

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.57 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 183.75 ($2.23). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 182.20 ($2.21), with a volume of 15,930,898 shares.

Separately, Barclays set a GBX 240 ($2.91) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £18.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

