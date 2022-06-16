Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Buckle by 185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter worth $252,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter worth $487,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 141.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter worth $3,168,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

