C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,457 shares.The stock last traded at $109.16 and had previously closed at $100.32.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,688 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

