Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

CLMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.