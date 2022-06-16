Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 672,175 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $66,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $59.88 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

