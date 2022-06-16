Cango (NYSE:CANG) versus ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Head to Head Survey

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cango has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cango and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 3.52% 1.78% 1.12% ON24 -18.27% -10.44% -7.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cango and ON24, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A ON24 0 5 1 0 2.17

ON24 has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 107.60%. Given ON24’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Cango.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and ON24’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $615.40 million 0.74 -$1.34 million $0.12 27.00 ON24 $203.61 million 2.48 -$24.26 million ($0.77) -14.01

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of ON24 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cango beats ON24 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango (Get Rating)

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

