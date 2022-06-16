Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

