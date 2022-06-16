Capital (LON:CAPD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £169.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 72.65 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.59.

Get Capital alerts:

About Capital (Get Rating)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.