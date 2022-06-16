Capital (LON:CAPD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £169.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 72.65 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.59.
About Capital (Get Rating)
