Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $75.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.76.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Capri stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 838.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

