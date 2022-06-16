Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $4.17. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 117,886 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 5.36.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

