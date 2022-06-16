CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

CDNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

CDNA opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.83. CareDx has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,567 shares of company stock valued at $640,336 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CareDx by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,189 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CareDx by 21.2% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,024,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 179,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

