CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 4.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.62. 2,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 887,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,567 shares of company stock worth $640,336. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

