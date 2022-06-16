Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $14.34 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,000. Apple makes up about 7.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.80. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

