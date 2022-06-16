Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 12.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 90,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,433,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,765,508 shares of company stock valued at $338,491,669. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

