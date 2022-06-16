Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Brian J. Cooke Purchases 3,000 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,000 shares of Castings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £9,270 ($11,251.37).

LON:CGS opened at GBX 324 ($3.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. Castings P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 282 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.10). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $12.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Castings’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.43) target price on shares of Castings in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

