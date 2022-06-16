Castleview Partners LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

