CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

CTT opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.08.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

