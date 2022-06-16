CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

IGR stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 444,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,571,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

