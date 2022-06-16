Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

