Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.22) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.80. The stock has a market cap of £442.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.45).

In related news, insider Mike Armitage bought 16,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($48,630.76).

About Central Asia Metals (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.