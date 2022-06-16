Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.91. Cerus shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 8,822 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $834.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,535.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

