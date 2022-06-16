Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

CTHR opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 97,671 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

