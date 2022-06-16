Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMMB opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Chemomab Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

