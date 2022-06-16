Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.32 and last traded at $36.32. Approximately 15,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,353,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 11.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chemours by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Chemours by 5,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

