Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.69

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as high as C$8.15. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 234,898 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$831.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

