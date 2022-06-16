Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.33 and last traded at $133.33. 9,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,225,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.84.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

