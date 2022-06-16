Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.23 and last traded at $88.59. Approximately 16,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,848,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.37.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,157,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after buying an additional 951,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 319.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 190,646 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

