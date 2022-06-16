China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price target on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 399.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

