China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.
China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
