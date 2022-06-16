China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

