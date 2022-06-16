China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
CYD stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
