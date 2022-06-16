China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

CYD stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

