CIBC Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

TSE CTS opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 126.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

