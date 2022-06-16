Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 302,621 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 317,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

