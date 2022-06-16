CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $14.85. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 12 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,375,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,087,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

