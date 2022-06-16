Citigroup Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $455.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.04.

ADBE opened at $376.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $367.31 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.04 and its 200 day moving average is $478.00.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

