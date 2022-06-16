Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Acquires 6,750 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.