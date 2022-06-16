Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,216 shares of company stock worth $12,651,253 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

