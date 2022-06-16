Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,799,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.