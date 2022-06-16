Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.69) to GBX 1,370 ($16.63) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $47.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

