Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for approximately 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $31,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

CCEP opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

