Comerica Bank Buys 24,032 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.23% of OneMain worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,923,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $37.72 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

