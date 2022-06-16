Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 162,740 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $384.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.07 and its 200-day moving average is $452.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

