Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $133.47 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.07 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

