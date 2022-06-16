Comerica Bank Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.81 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

