Comerica Bank Has $18.67 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $133,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

