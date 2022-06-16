Comerica Bank Has $19.23 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.46% of SPS Commerce worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

SPSC opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.84 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

