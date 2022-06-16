Comerica Bank Has $98.78 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $98,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

TSLA stock opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $824.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $917.23. The stock has a market cap of $724.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $593.50 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

